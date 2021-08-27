Proof at Prospera

Prospera Place is the latest facility to support the BC COVID-19 proof of vaccination program.

Starting September 17th, the Kelowna Rockets first pre-season game, all guests, staff and employees will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering the building.

GSL Group, which operates the arena, says the health and safety of guests, staff and players is the top priority.

Gavin Parry, Chief Operating Officer says, “We will continue to work with local health authorities to ensure we are implementing appropriate policies for the safety of our guests and staff.”