Properties on Bear Creek Road downgraded from evacuation order to alert

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service and West Kelowna Fire Rescue has downgraded Evacuation Orders to Evacuation Alerts for the following properties:

495 Bear Creek Road

524 Bear Creek Road

525 Bear Creek Road

534 Bear Creek Road

551 Bear Creek Road

573 Bear Creek Road

594 Bear Creek Road

611 Bear Creek Road

674 Bear Creek Road

724 Bear Creek Road

774 Bear Creek Road

779 Bear Creek Road

875 Bear Creek Road

910 Bear Creek Road

944 Bear Creek Road

1075 Bear Creek Road

To view the map of areas remaining under Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert please visit cordemergency.ca.

Safety of residents is a priority. The rescindment for this area was not taken lightly. Residents must be fully aware they will be returning to their homes without power this evening. Given power has not been restored, RCMP will continue increased patrols through neighbourhoods until power is fully restored.

Emergency Support Services will also be extended to those currently receiving supports until such time the power is restored. If you discover your home is uninhabitable you may also contact Emergency Support Services, who may be able to continue supports. Those Central Okanagan evacuees needing to access the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre at 523 - 3041 Louie Drive, Governor’s Landing, Westbank First Nation are reminded that it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Motorists should also be aware that BC Hydro crews are working in the area and to slow down in work zones.

Residents returning to these areas are reminded that they are now on Evacuation Alert and must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

Property owners are returning to homes that have been without power for an extended period. It is recommended that they consult with their insurers about how to manage spoiled food, fridges and freezers before they begin to discard items or appliances. The Emergency Operations Centre offers curbside pickup of ruined fridges and freezers. For more information about this service, please visit Fridge and freezer curbside pick-up and wildlife attractants.

Private water systems in the area have varying degrees of damage due to the wildfire. Depending on the status of their drinking water, residents may want to bring clean drinking water with them when returning home. Residents are advised to follow up with their water supplier for more information. If you are unsure who your water supplier is, visit drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca/advisorymap.

When returning to wildfire-impacted areas, residents are asked to please respect the privacy of others on neighbouring properties and refrain from trespassing.

Residents are encouraged to access the services of the Resiliency Centre:

Address: 403 – 3031 Louie Drive, Governor’s Landing, Westbank First Nation

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Contact: By phone at 250-469-6327 or via email at resiliency.centre@rdco.com

Frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in safe return can be found at cordemergency.ca/resources.

Do not enter areas that remain under Evacuation Order as active wildfire fighting, downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose safety risks. If residents returning home notice smoke or hot spots within areas under alert or order, they can call the Kelowna Fire Dispatch non-emergency line at 250-469-8577.

Stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and subscribe to receive e-updates at cordemergency.ca. For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as landfill and transfer station hours, boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

