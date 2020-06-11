Property, money and suspected drugs seized in warrant

On June 3rd, 2020, officers from the Kelowna RCMP Target Team executed a search warrant at a property located in the 1000-block of KLO Road in Kelowna. The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

“In May of this year, Target Team officers initiated an investigation into drug trafficking involving various vehicles,” states Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team. “The investigation led to a warrant at this residence. During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including Fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine. An amount of cash, and two vehicles, included a luxury car, were also seized.”

One individual was taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant at the residence and later released. The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.