Property owner notification nears completion

The Emergency Operations Centre expects to complete the process of process of contacting properties owners who experienced a loss of their homes or whose homes are uninhabitable because of the McDougall Creek Wildfire by Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Emergency Operations Centre has also emailed residents who are under evacuation order and whose properties suffered partial damage but are still habitable. This will allow residents to begin planning for their return home once the evacuation order is lifted.

“Not knowing the status of their home is very stressful for evacuees,” says Emergency Operations Centre Director, Corie Griffiths. “We hope getting this information will make things just a little bit easier, even though they can’t return home yet.”

Safe re-entry into neighbourhoods is a priority. As critical infrastructure, such as electricity, gas and water treatment are restored, and danger trees and other hazardous materials are removed on public property, Evacuation Orders will be downgraded. It is anticipated that it will take between one and two weeks before it is safe to remove the Evacuation Orders still in place, due to the extensive repairs needed to electricity and water infrastructure.

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and subscribe to receive e-updates.