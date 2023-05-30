Property owners invited to provide feedback on septic system rebate program

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is currently updating its Liquid Waste Management Plan (LWMP) and is proposing a new septic system rebate program in four LWMP service areas, Electoral Area C/G, Electoral Area E, Electoral Area F (Scotch Creek, Celista, Anglemont) and Electoral Area F (Seymour Arm).

Liquid Waste Management Plans (LWMPs) strive to protect public health and the environment by ensuring that liquid waste is properly managed today and in the future. For regional districts who do not own wastewater treatment plants, such as the CSRD, a LWMP tends to focus on proper and proactive septic system management.

The CSRD is considering a septic system rebate program to encourage property owners to maintain the health of their septic systems.

“Protecting the health of our communities and environment is a key priority, and proper septic system maintenance plays an important role in this,” says Ben Van Nostrand, Team Leader, Environmental Health Services.

“With the proposed rebate program, we hope to make it more affordable and accessible for property owners to keep up with the regular maintenance of their septic systems by offering financial assistance for things like routine inspections and major repairs.”

Throughout the spring of 2023, the CSRD is seeking input from property owners within LWMP service areas to understand the level of support for the rebate program.

Property owners are invited to complete the online survey at the CSRD Connect portal until July 7, 2023. Hard copies are also available at the CSRD Office, 555 Harbourfront Dr NE, Salmon Arm.

Residents are invited to learn more about the project at the CSRD Connect’s Liquid Waste Management Update project page.