Property tax deadline approaching

City of Kelowna is reminding property owners that property tax payments must be made by Tuesday, July 4 to avoid a legislated 10 per cent late payment penalty. Homeowners can reduce the amount of property taxes owing on their principal residence by applying each year for the provincial home owner grant online at gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or by calling 1-888-355-2700.

Unless taxpayers are experiencing a critical issue with their tax notice that cannot be resolved over the phone or through email, payment should be made through one of the following ways:

By cheque either using the drop box located at the main doors at City Hall or by mail to 1435 Water Street, Kelowna, BC, V1Y 1J4. The City accepts post-dated cheques. However, they must be received and post-dated by the deadline. Allow at least five business days for mailing. A reminder that Monday, July 3 is a statutory holiday.

Property owners participating in the pre-authorized withdrawal system (PAWS) are responsible for making their final payment through their financial institution.

The City also encourages property owners to register for its free Property Account (formerly named Online Billing) to easily access and manage their City tax and utility accounts in one convenient online location, including if they own multiple properties. Once registered, property owners can view their assessment, balance and financial transaction information and historical bills online. There is also the option to opt for paperless tax notifications. Taxpayers will need their folio number and access code provided on tax notices to register at billing.kelowna.ca.

The BC Property Tax Deferment program is also available to those who qualify. Learn more about the property tax deferment program including eligibility at gov.bc.ca/propertytaxdeferment.

For more information about property taxes, payment options, the home owner grant, the deferment program, and to register for a Property Account, visit kelowna.ca/propertytax, sign up for e-updates, email revenue@kelowna.ca or call 250-469-8757.