Property Tax Notices on the Way to Vernon Homeowners

The City of Vernon would like to advise the public that 2022 Property Tax Notices will be put in the mail on Thursday, May 26, and taxes are due by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022.

In addition to payment, homeowners will need to submit a properly completed Home Owner Grant by July 4, if it’s applicable. Homeowners are reminded that the Provincial Home Owner Grant program changed last year, and all applications must be submitted online or by phone through the Province of British Columbia.

The B.C. Home Owner Grant reduces the amount of property tax you pay for your principal residence. As of May 2021, homeowners must apply directly to the Province instead of through their municipal office.

Although the grant application process has changed, the program details and eligibility requirements have not changed. Home Owner Grants must be applied for each year, even if your mortgage company or bank pays your taxes. It is not necessary to make a tax payment in order for eligible owners to claim the Home Owner Grant.

For more information on the Provincial Home Owner Grant application process, visit gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or call 1-888-355-2700 to speak with a live agent.

To help property owners avoid waiting in a potentially long lineup to pay their taxes, there are several ways you can make a payment without having to stop by the City Hall cashier station:

Online through your financial institution;

By cheque through the mail; or

By using the 24-hour drop box at the front entrance to City Hall.

Please note that postmarks on mailed remittances will not be considered as date of payment.

For more information on City of Vernon property taxes, please visit: vernon.ca/propertytaxes.