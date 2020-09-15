Property tax penalty deadline approaches in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna reminds those who have not yet paid their 2020 property taxes, and claimed their Home Owner Grants, to do so 4:30 p.m. Wed. Sep. 30 to avoid a 10 percent late penalty, which will be applied to all outstanding balances on Oct. 1.

Claim your Home Owner Grant at online.westkelownacity.ca; and pay taxes before Sept. 30 in one of the following ways:

Online through your financial institution. Allow three business days for processing to ensure the City of West Kelowna receives your payment by 4:30 p.m. Sep. 30. By cheque or money order, using the afterhours drop box next to Municipal Hall’s main entry at 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2T6. By cheque or money order through the mail. In person at Municipal Hall, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Please also note:

Make cheques payable to City of West Kelowna; write the roll number in the memo line.

The City will not accept credit cards but will accept cheques from credit card companies.

For those who mail payments, postmarks are not proof of payment date.

For more information, call 778-797-8860 or visit westkelownacity.ca/taxes.

The property tax payment deadline was July 2; but Council gave those experiencing financial challenges due to COVID-19 until Sep. 30 to pay. The late penalty would have typically been charged July 3. For 2020, the penalty will be applied Oct. 1. Unclaimed Home Owner Grant amounts are also subject to the 10 per cent penalty.

Those eligible may also wish to defer payments through BC’s Tax Deferment Program. Visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/property-taxes/annual-property-tax/defer-taxes for details.

