Property taxes due: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna reminds property owners to pay their 2023 taxes to the municipality and to claim their Home Owner Grant through the Province of B.C. by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. A 10 per cent late penalty must be applied to any balances owing and unclaimed grant amounts.

If you have not yet received your property tax notice, please contact the Finance Department at taxes@westkelownacity.ca.

To claim the Home Owner Grant:

Visit www.gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or call 1-888-355-2700.

Once you complete the application process, record the confirmation number – the Province will provide the confirmation to us so you do not need to follow up with our staff.

To pay your taxes:

Pay online through your bank and remember that Monday, July 3 is a statutory holiday and may delay us receiving your payment.

Select WEST KELOWNA – TAXES as the payee.

Use your roll number starting with 364 as the account number, with no dashes, spaces, or periods.

Record your transaction confirmation.

Pay by cheque through our 24/7 drop box next to the main entrance at Municipal Hall.

Make payable to City of West Kelowna, record your roll number in the memo line and include the remittance stub with your cheque.

Place together in an envelope before you deposit.

If paying in person, remember that we are closed July 3 in lieu of the Canada Day statutory holiday. Please expect lines and wait times, and dress for the weather.

We accept cheques and debit in person – ensure your debit limit is sufficient to cover your balance owing. We can also accept cash.

We do not accept credit cards, but we do accept cheques from credit card companies.

Inquire with companies like Plasitq and PaySimply to pay by credit card for a fee.

If you are enrolled in our Pre-Authorized Payment Plan, visit online.westkelownacity.ca and log in to check your balance and make sure you have no amounts owing on your account for 2023 taxes. If you have a credit, it will continue to gain interest until we apply it to your next year’s taxes.

Residents are also reminded that the City must statutorily charge the 10 per cent penalty on July 5 to all taxes owing and any grants unclaimed through the Province by the deadline. City staff are unable to reverse this penalty. Regardless of whether you pay taxes to us in-person, through your bank, via a mortgage company or through a City prepayment plan, remember to separately claim your Home Owner Grant with the Province by 4:30 p.m. July 4.