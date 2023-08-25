Proposed changes to Utility Rates ready for your review

The Utility Rate Review has identified six key recommendations to ensure sustainable, predictable increases for each utility over the next several years and residents now have two opportunities to learn more and share their feedback on the proposed changes.

The review is recommending rate increases that will amount to about $21.40 more each month for the average residential customer. It is also recommending an inclining water rate structure, where a lower rate is paid for water that is consumed as an essential need, and higher rates for consumers that use more.

“Before Council makes a final decision, we want to ensure residents and businesses are aware of the recommendations and what it means for them, and to hear their input,” says Kristen Dixon, the City’s general manager of infrastructure. “The proposed adjustments and structure changes keep our rates competitive compared to neighbouring municipalities while preserving service levels and ensuring long term financial sustainability.”

Two opportunities to learn more about what is being proposed and ask staff questions are outlined below. Registration is required for both events.

Attend the Open House (RSVP required) Wednesday, Sept.6 5 pm – 7 pm Penticton Trade & Convention Centre 273 Power Street

This will be an opportunity to view displays with no formal presentations. Staff will be available to answer specific questions. Registration is required. Please RSVP to getconnected@penticton.ca or call 250-490-2445.

2. Attend the Online Information Session Monday, Sept. 11 6 pm – 8 pm via Zoom Get the meeting link at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca

This session includes a staff presentation followed by a Q&A session.

Review the materials and complete the feedback form at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Feedback will be collected through to September 15, 2023.