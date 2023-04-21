Proposed Renewable Energy Project in Osoyoos looks to build a Solar Installation Training Centre

The newly formed Okanagan Language and Sunshine Society (OKLSS) has a big vision: a net zero building to house solar installation training programs. The proposed facility will be in the midst of a solar farm and agrivoltaic test site on a 17 acre plot of land belonging to Osoyoos Indian band member Jacob Kruger. Community engagement sessions are next week to solicit feedback and provide further information.

Kruger has partnered with Jeremy Dresner to plan the solar generating facility, which will be adjacent to and available in part to the training facility for practical learning. The engagement plan for an Indigenous-led initiative focusing on career pathway options for the Community has received a letter of support from all the Chiefs of the Okanagan Nation Alliance. Okanagan Language and Sunshine Society director Jeremy Dresner, has more than 14

years of experience in energy efficiency and more than 10 years of experience with solar in numerous jurisdictions.

“In tandem with the solar farm, we saw that there is an opportunity to build a training facility on-site to provide multiple real-life training opportunities for band members and other indigenous men and women”, Dresner said. “The facility could also be opened to school students from the surrounding south Okanagan communities, improving opportunities for growing relationships between all communities in one of the sunniest parts of Western Canada.”

The facility could be developed in partnership with surrounding Bands, colleges, training centres and universities. The aim is to meet the increasing demand for knowledge and skills in solar power, solar installation, solar and electrical safety, power management, and yield analysis.



“A building like this is unlikely to be used full-time as a training classroom, so we are looking at additional ways it can add value to Community, ” said Kruger. “Language revitalization is extremely important right now, and we are excited to explore the idea of a recording studio for elders and music, a podcasting suite being a part of this building, and other flexible spaces for future uses.”

Funding from Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) has enabled a series of engagement sessions. This roadshow-styled event is intended to bring together indigenous leaders, members, support organizations, and educational personnel and invite non-indigenous partners from neighbouring local governments, the renewable energy industry, educational institutions and other relevant stakeholders.

Community Engagement Sessions

Sessions will occur on April 24, 25 and 26 in Princeton, Westbank and Oliver, respectively, to maximize accessibility for people across the area. Each session will include an introductory segment to explain the project and the intention of the day. Expert guest speakers will discuss the solar industry and career opportunities in this growing industry. A lunch will be served, and attendees can view and discuss proposed designs for the training centre and a location map of the property in Osoyoos. After lunch, attendees will participate in a facilitated, interactive session to provide thoughts and feedback on demand for training, types of training, alternate building usage opportunities and to gather any other ideas that might arise.

For people who cannot attend, an online survey will be available.

There is no cost to attend the event, however, attendance may be restricted to certain numbers based on the capacity of the venue.

Registration is required at www.oklss.ca