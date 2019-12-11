Prospera Credit Union on list of Best Workplaces Managed by Women

Prospera Credit Union is proud to announce that the organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ Managed by Women.

Prospera received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

This list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90 per cent confidence and a plus or minus 5 per cent margin of error.

“Women represent more than 60 per cent of all employees at Prospera, and half of our member base,” said Diane Dou, President and CEO of Prospera Credit Union. “The best way to lead any organization is to help women succeed. To do that we cheer for each other, we lead with big hearts, inspire each other and encourage one another to find our voice.”

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year and have a female president or CEO.

Great Place to Work® determined the BEST based on employee responses to our Trust Index survey.



Building on over 75 years as a BC credit union, Prospera is proud to serve communities from Vancouver to Kelowna.

As a member-owned financial institution, their number one priority is the financial well-being of families and businesses in our communities.

As a member of The Exchange network, their members also enjoy access to more than 4,000 surcharge free ATMs across Canada (that’s right, no ATM fees).

Making life better for everyone is important at Prospera, which has an extensive community investment program.