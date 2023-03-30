Protect your property for wildfire season: FireSmart Community Chipping Program

Pick up requests are now open for the 2023 FireSmartTM Community Chipping Program, helping Kelowna homeowners reduce the risk of wildfire impacts on their property.

“As we’re in a spring-cleaning mindset, it’s an important time of year to take action outside your property that will make a real difference in preventing wildfires,” says Tara Bergeson, Urban Forestry Supervisor. “Embers travel from forest fires and can pose a greater risk of reaching homes than the fires themselves. Removing hazardous vegetation and woody debris from your property is a key step to reducing risk – especially the area within 10 metres of your home. This helps to protect you, your family, and your neighbourhood.”

This year, the program is open to all Kelowna residents:

Visit kelowna.ca/firesmart to find tips and resources to prepare your home and yard for fire season. The chipper truck will be available for free scheduled pickups from May 3 – 31, 2023 and you can reserve your chipping pick up date online now. Two to three days before your scheduled pick up, be sure to clean up your property and pile any flammable debris at your curb. Visit kelowna.ca/firesmart for tips on preparing accepted materials properly for chipping.

Debris will not be picked up if it contains broadleaf (deciduous) trees, roots, dirt, rocks, gravel, grasses, or other non-organic materials (e.g., rope, twine).

The FireSmartTM Community Chipping Program removed nearly 100 metric tonnes of hazardous material from homes in priority neighbourhoods last year, with an abundance of flammable woody debris including cedar, juniper, mugo pine, and fir, pine and spruce branches.

Find additional information about FireSmartTM landscaping and how to reduce risks of wildfire impacts on privately owned property in the BC FireSmartTM Homeowner’s Guide (printed copies are available at the City of Kelowna Parks Administration Office, 1359 KLO Road).

While the Community Chipping program seeks to address residential properties, the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s agricultural chipping program and the mow/chip/rent-buy-it rebate supports residential/farmers/orchardists with the rental or purchase cost to chip or flail mow wood waste (stumps and branches). To be eligible, the property size must be 1 ha or greater and be located within the Central Okanagan. Learn more at rdco.com.

The FireSmartTM Community Chipping Program is funded with support from the province through the Community Resiliency Investment program. FireSmartTM BC is a collaboration between several provincial and federal agencies, designed to empower the public and increase neighbourhood resilience to the impacts of wildfire. For more information and to request dates for chipping pickup, visit kelowna.ca/firesmart.