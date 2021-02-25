Protections for migrant farm workers

Migrant farm workers are already arriving in British Columbia, and Radical Action with Migrants in Agriculture Okanagan have sent a letter to government and health officials asking them to provide protections for these workers.

"The basis of the letter is asking for migrant workers not just to be included in B.C'.s Immunization Plans but to be prioritzied within that plan," explains Robyn Bunn. "This is part of a national campaign that we are working on with muliple organizations across Canada."

Robyn Bunn says there were outbreaks on farms last year in Canada, and RAMA hopes to be able to avoid that this year.

She adds migrant farm workers are crucial to the industry, and that last year, farmers scrambled to find people to work.

More information about the group is at ramaokanagan.org.