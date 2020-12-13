Protest organizer issued $2,300 fine

On December 12th, 2020 a protest against COVID-19 related measures was held in the downtown area. The protest included a march.

Frontline officers of the Kelowna RCMP were present to ensure the safety of the protesters and the rest of the public.

This was a march that crossed several busy downtown core roadways and our police officers were on hand to maintain the peace and help to prevent any confrontations between those actively participating in the demonstration and both the motoring public and area residents;

People in Canada have a democratic right to a lawful and peaceful protest and the RCMP must use discretion when balancing a citizen’s rights with the current potential health risks associated to large public gatherings. However, if the activities being engaged in are in violation of the provincial Public Health Order, those involved can face fines.

The self-identified organizer of this event has been issued a ticket for violating Item 23.5 of the COVID-19 Related Measures Act. This is a contravention of the Gatherings and Events Order and comes with a fine of $2300. The name of the organizer is not being released at this time.

“We all have a key role to play during this health emergency, and there are many members of public respecting the prevention orders from the public health authorities that are not optional. Public safety is a priority for the RCMP and we encourage everyone to adhere to the orders being implemented to keep everyone safe and reduce the risks,” says Supt. Kara Triance, Officer in Charge of the Kelowna RCMP. “While we certainly can, and will enforce the provisions available to us under the COVID Related Measures Act, we continue to encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, so enforcement is not required.”