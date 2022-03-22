Protesters show up in Victoria

Protesters started to show up in Victoria yesterday for what is being dubbed "BearHugBC."

Founder of Canada Unity James Bauder was the organizer of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

He said there are still issues in the country that need to be addressed.

"Free speech is not very much free anymore and we have a government that is supporting this. When we have so much credible evidence on the other side that is not allowed, that has to change. The truth has to be two-sided," said Bauder.

It is unclear how many people will be showing up but Bauder said the invite has been sent out across North America and “consists of a loving approach to attacking some of our social issues that we have on the table.”

He said their goal is to bring forward the truth and restore democracy.

"We're going to be going out and cleaning all the masks that are on the streets. We're going to be cleaning up the needles. We're going to be doing garbage cleanups all over the place. We've got daily events planned plus weekly events. We've got an amazing amount of doctors and scientists that are coming forward and we have a lot of 'why' questions. We're not coming there to be rowdy or disrespectful at all."

Bauder said their efforts will include convoys, rallies, humanitarian works, truth messaging campaigns and other events. Not only in Victoria but across B.C., Canada and the United States.

He added the group is in contact with Victoria police and have permits needed for lawful protest.

Police have set up control measures to limit parking and access to the BC legislature.