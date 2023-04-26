Province expands support for tourism: $7.9 million for Thompson Okanagan projects

Tourism infrastructure throughout B.C. will receive a $50-million boost to keep building the province as a world-class tourism destination.

"If you live in B.C., you have a couple special places you love to visit with family and friends. For my family, Science World is one of those spots," said Premier David Eby. "If you're visiting B.C. you know how much there is to see - but all this doesn't happen by accident. That's why we're building a strong tourism sector where visitors can experience all our province has to offer and British Columbians can enjoy their favourite places as well as the benefits of a strong, diverse economy."

The Province is investing $20 million in Science World to support priority infrastructure repairs and improvements to its dome and other parts of the building.

"The past three years have been incredibly difficult for people in the tourism industry," said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. "Our government is proud to invest in the tourism sector to support the people who work in it and to support its sustained recovery."

The Province is also providing $30 million to enhance existing tourism infrastructure throughout the province, foster globally competitive destinations, strengthen a year-round visitor economy, and to support sustainability, accessibility and inclusion. Projects include new tourism attractions, campground developments, incorporating Indigenous culture and language, accessibility improvements, and climate change adaptations. This new funding builds on the $15 million previously allocated for 2023 and helps create more vibrant communities for residents and visitors.

The $45-million tourism infrastructure fund supports 90 shovel-ready, tourism-development projects throughout the province.

$7.9 million for 19 Thompson Okanagan projects are listed below:

Government of BC