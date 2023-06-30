Province of BC warns of wildfire dangers ahead of Canada Day long weekend

Residents, travellers and campers are urged to use caution and remain vigilant to prevent fires while enjoying the outdoors over the Canada Day long weekend.

People should follow fire bans and restrictions, and be prepared for wildfires by having an emergency plan and staying informed as conditions change. Warm summer temperatures combined with drought conditions through most of the province increase the potential for wildfires.

Since April 1, 2023, more than 566 wildfires have burned more than 960,041 hectares. Most of these hectares have burned within the Prince George Fire Centre. Of these fires, 52% were human-caused and preventable.

Everyone must do their part in limiting preventable human-caused fires. Continue to monitor and follow fire bans and restrictions in your region. British Columbia is vast and ecologically diverse, and decisions regarding prohibitions will be made based on current and anticipated conditions.

Anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of as much as $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined as much as $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

There is also an increased probability of lightning-caused fires during the summer. The BC Wildfire Service is closely monitoring changing conditions and making necessary preparations with strategic aviation and crew placements.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone or download the BC Wildfire Service app. The mobile app allows people to submit photos along with their report, which helps inform BC Wildfire Service operational decision-making.

Stay informed about changing wildfire conditions through the BC Wildfire Service app or at: https://bcwildfire.ca

Campfires

* While campfires are allowed in some areas of the province that fall under the BC Wildfire Service's jurisdiction, people should check with local governments and other authorities, such as BC Parks, to see if burning restrictions or bylaws are in effect.

* If campfires are allowed in your area:

* Keep campfires no larger than 0.5 metres high or 0.5 metres wide.

* Never light a campfire or keep it burning in windy conditions. Weather can change quickly, and wind may carry embers to other flammable material.

* Never leave a campfire unattended.

* Have a shovel or at least eight litres of water available to properly extinguish a campfire.

* Make sure the ashes are cool to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

Additional precautions

* Anyone riding an all-terrain vehicle on or within 300 metres of forested land or rangeland must have a spark arrestor installed on the vehicle.

* To help reduce wildfire risks, check the condition of the muffler, regularly clear buildups of grass or other vegetation from hot spots, stay on dirt paths and avoid tall grass and weeds.

* Dispose of smoking materials responsibly and ensure they are completely extinguished.

