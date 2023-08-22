Province partially rescinds Emergency Order restricting non-essential travel

On August 22, 2023, the Province of BC partially rescinded an Emergency Order restricting non-essential travel for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation in several communities in the Okanagan.

“The emergency order we put in place on Saturday has had the effect we required and thousands of hotel rooms were made available for people forced from their homes, as well as the many firefighters and emergency crews who are protecting us during the worst wildfire season in our history,” said Bowwin Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “Working with local governments and First Nations, we will continue to place people in the accommodations that are now available.

“Because of this, we are lifting travel restrictions for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation for most of the southern Interior, with the exception of West Kelowna. The order will be lifted for Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon starting tomorrow, Aug. 23, 2023.”

