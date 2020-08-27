Province steps up support for community social services sector

Press release from the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction on August 27, 2020:

Organizations and agencies in B.C.'s community social services sector will be better able to build capacity, support recruitment and retention, and improve occupational health and safety training programs for staff, thanks to $10 million in one-time funding from the Province.

"Over the past year, we have built a strong relationship with the community social services sector, which proved invaluable during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and enabled us to address emerging issues quickly," said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. "Community social services sector agencies provide many services that British Columbians count on, and this new funding will help agencies meet the challenges of recruiting, training and retaining a skilled workforce."

The funding will support training programs to agencies and organizations across the sector, including training and development for Indigenous agencies and Indigenous staff, foundational training and development opportunities, and occupational health and safety.

"Community-living home-share providers, and the agencies that support them, help people with developmental disabilities live more freely and independently," said Brenda Gillette, CEO of BC CEO Network. "This funding will help us develop and deliver new readily accessible training that will ensure this foundational support is sustainable and available for the many people who rely on this option while simultaneously enhancing community living throughout B.C."

B.C.'s community social services organizations, in partnership with government and other public sector agencies, provide vital services to some of the province's most vulnerable people, including:

* people with physical, mental and developmental disabilities;

* Indigenous individuals and communities;

* at-risk youth;

* families and children with special needs; and

* women experiencing family violence.

"We know that violence can have devastating impacts on people and their families. Victims of violence deserve compassionate and comprehensive care," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. "This funding for organizations serving victims of crime will help ensure that staff have the needed skill and knowledge to deliver these services in their communities."

Quick Facts:

* More than 80% of provincially contracted social services are provided by non-profit agencies.

* There are more than 2,000 agencies in the community social service sector that provide support to individuals and their families throughout B.C.

* More than 46,000 British Columbians work full or part time in the social services sector.