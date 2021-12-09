Province warns of another major storm heading toward BC

A strong winter storm is forecast to affect many parts of B.C. from Friday through to Sunday.

Heavy rain on the coast, snow in parts of the Interior and mountain passes and high winds across much of the province may pose further challenges in areas recovering from November's storms.

In particular, the Province is urging commercial and essential vehicle drivers along Highway 3 to prepare and be diligent if Environment and Climate Change Canada issues weather alerts. The current forecast calls for severe winter weather arriving Friday, Dec. 10, lasting until Sunday, Dec. 12.

Significant snowfall and reduced visibility are expected as well as potential avalanche activity and increased water flow in areas already affected by recent flooding.

The storm is expected to affect a section of Highway 3 near Manning Provincial Park, between Hope and Princeton. The corridor is currently the main commercial trucking connection between the Lower Mainland and the Interior and is under a non-essential travel order. Commercial and essential vehicle drivers should be aware and prepared for strong winter storm conditions.

For updated road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca

For up-to-date public weather alerts, visit Environment and Climate Change Canada's website: https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=bc.

There are several steps drivers can take to prepare for stormy weather:

* Always wear clothing appropriate for the weather. Dressing in layers with a wind and water-resistant outer layer provides flexibility for changing conditions.

* Severe weather can cause power outages. Be prepared for up to one week by developing a household emergency plan and putting together an emergency kit.

* If you come across a downed or damaged power line, assume it is live and a danger. Stay back at least 10 metres (the length of a bus) and call 911 immediately to report.

* Drive for the conditions. There are fewer daylight hours, and blowing snow can further reduce visibility.

* Wet and icy roads call for extra caution behind the wheel. Drivers should always maintain a safe distance from highway maintenance vehicles.

* Motorists should have an emergency kit in their vehicles that includes warm clothes, winter footwear, food and water, a shovel, a flashlight,and a fully charged cell phone for emergency calls.

* Drivers are reminded that B.C.'s winter tire regulations are in effect. Slow down and watch for icy road conditions.

* The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has extra crews and equipment on standby, ready to respond as necessary.