Province warns travellers to plan ahead, be ready for wildfire risks this long weekend

Residents and travellers are strongly urged to plan ahead and remain vigilant this B.C. Day long weekend, with much of British Columbia experiencing elevated wildfire risk.

Warm summer temperatures combined with drought conditions throughout the province are increasing the potential for wildfires. People should follow all fire bans and restrictions and be prepared for wildfires by having an emergency plan and staying informed as conditions change.

Before travelling anywhere within the province, check for road closures, evacuation alerts, evacuation orders and other prohibitions, such as BC Parks closures. Follow all instructions from local governments or First Nations, including evacuation alerts or evacuation orders.

To report a wildfire, call 1 800 663-5555 toll free, or *5555 on a cellphone or download the BC Wildfire Service app. The mobile app allows individuals to submit photos along with their report, which helps inform BC Wildfire Service operational decision-making.

All open burning, including campfires, is prohibited throughout B.C., except for Haida Gwaii. Everyone is asked to do their part to prevent human-caused fires.

Since April 1, 2023, more than 1,576 wildfires have burned more than 1.55 million hectares. The majority of these hectares have burned within the Prince George Fire Centre. Of these fires, 24% were human-caused and preventable.

For information about fire prohibitions, visit the BC Wildfire Service website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/fire-bans-and-restrictions.

Stay informed as conditions change at https://bcwildfire.ca or through the BC Wildfire Service app.

Additional precautions:

* Anyone riding an all-terrain vehicle on or within 300 metres of forested land or rangeland must have a spark arrestor installed on the vehicle.

* To help reduce wildfire risks, check the condition of the muffler, regularly clear buildups of grass or other vegetation from hot spots, stay on dirt paths and avoid tall grass and weeds.

* Dispose of smoking materials responsibly, ensuring they are completely extinguished.

