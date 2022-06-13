Provincial Liberal Party Votes to Begin Process of Changing Names

Saturday, BC Liberal delegates in Penticton voted to move the name change process forward and start consultations with the wider party membership.

“A party of members with diverse backgrounds and perspectives is a better and stronger party. The party’s name must be one that reflects a diverse and inclusive big-tent coalition.” Said BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon.

“When I announced my candidacy for the party leadership, I made it clear that as part of a wider renewal process, I would seek input from the party membership on the possibility of changing the party name. The vote provides permission for the party to explore potential alternatives. By the end of the year, every member will have the chance to vote on a new proposed name or keep our current one.”

The party will immediately begin a wider consultation process over the coming months before holding a vote of the entire party membership before the end of the year.

The party has launched an online consultation portal for members to provide their input at www.bcliberals.com/namechange

“This is a decision that the membership will ultimately make, and we want to hear from everyone, so we encourage people to go online and give us their thoughts.” Added Falcon.

The party executive will form a name change committee with a mandate to set the final timelines and consultation process. More details will be announced as they are finalized.