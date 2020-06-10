Provincial state of emergency extended

Emergency Management BC

Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General

NEWS RELEASE

State of emergency extended to continue B.C.'s COVID-19 response

VICTORIA - The B.C. government has formally extended the provincial state of emergency, allowing Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support the Province's COVID-19 pandemic response.

"As we continue to slowly and carefully reopen our economy, British Columbians are starting to see aspects of normal life return. But it's important to remember that we're not out of the woods yet," said Premier John Horgan. "There are a lot of people, businesses and communities that continue to need a hand right now, and the extension of this state of emergency helps us do that."

The state of emergency is extended through the end of the day on June 23, 2020, allowing government to continue to take the necessary steps to keep British Columbians safe.

"Under the provincial state of emergency, our government continues to address the variety of needs throughout British Columbia in response to COVID-19," Farnworth said. "We've been working with communities throughout this crisis, and the provincial state of emergency helps ensure our efforts continue in a mindful and co-ordinated way."