Provincial state of emergency extended

VICTORIA - The B.C. government has formally extended the provincial state of emergency, allowing Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support the Province's COVID-19 pandemic response.

"It's encouraging to see the vast majority of British Columbians following public health rules to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep each other safe," said Premier John Horgan. "However, there remains a small group of people ignoring Dr. Henry's orders and threatening our hard work over the past several months to flatten the curve. This pandemic is not over, and whether it's an end-of-summer gathering or hockey celebration, this is not the time to bend or break the rules. To those few who are not complying, there will be consequences."

On Friday, Aug. 21, police and other provincial enforcement officers were given the ability to issue $2,000 violation tickets for owners or organizers contravening the provincial health officer's (PHO) order on gatherings and events. For individuals, $200 violation tickets can be issued to those not following the direction of police or enforcement staff at events, or who refuse to comply with requests to follow safe operating procedures of a restaurant, bar or other licensed establishment, or respond with abusive behaviour towards employees.

In the first week of these new enforcement measures (Aug. 21-28), 10 violation tickets were issued. This includes six $2,000 violation tickets for contraventions of the PHO's order on gatherings and events, and four $200 violation tickets issued to individuals.

"Since we announced the new enforcement measures, we've seen several examples of violation tickets being issued to people breaking the law," said Farnworth. "It's disappointing to see behaviour that shows a blatant disregard for the safety of citizens. It's time to stop breaking the rules. It's time to do better. It's my hope that these enforcement measures will result in a change in behaviour and fewer violation tickets will be needed in the future."

The state of emergency is extended through the end of the day on Sept. 15, 2020, to allow government to continue to take the necessary actions to keep British Columbians safe and manage immediate concerns, such as recent outbreaks in some areas of the province.