PSD Mavrick locates missing person

An RCMP Police Dog Service team helped to locate a senior who had wandered away from a rural property in Spallumcheen on Saturday.

On Saturday, September 16th, 2023, around 12:45 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a missing person in Spallumcheen. The 82-year old woman, who is diagnosed with Alzheimers, had wandered away from her property in the 4300-block of Chamberlain Road. Given her medical condition and concern for her safety, an extensive ground search was initiated and an RCMP Police Dog Service team was dispatched. Around 3:45 p.m, after several hours, PSD Mavrick located the woman in a heavily wooded area. She was uninjured and brought safely home.