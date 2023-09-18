PSD Mavrick locates missing person
An RCMP Police Dog Service team helped to locate a senior who had wandered away from a rural property in Spallumcheen on Saturday.
On Saturday, September 16th, 2023, around 12:45 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a missing person in Spallumcheen. The 82-year old woman, who is diagnosed with Alzheimers, had wandered away from her property in the 4300-block of Chamberlain Road. Given her medical condition and concern for her safety, an extensive ground search was initiated and an RCMP Police Dog Service team was dispatched. Around 3:45 p.m, after several hours, PSD Mavrick located the woman in a heavily wooded area. She was uninjured and brought safely home.
Our Police Service Dogs are exceptional, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
They area an incredibly important part of our team and provide vital assistance to our frontline operations, particularly in situations like this where they can help us find a lost or missing person quickly.