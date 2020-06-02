Psychologist Reminds People Racism Lives Local Too

Black psychologist Dr. Lisa Gunderson joined AM 1150’s Early Edition to talk about anti-black racism and the current protests happening around the world.

She said while chatting online just last night with people regarding COVID-19’s impact on the black community, a few uninvited guests got in.

“A group of people got into the chat and started sending things into our chat like 'George Floyd deserved it'...They also had a person who got on and was eating a bag of chips and looking at us like we were in the zoo. Our facilitator, of course, shut it all down.”

Gunderson wanted to make clear that issue happened here in BC and took a moment to remind people racism isn’t cut off at the American border.