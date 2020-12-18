iHeartRadio

Pub owners cup is - half full

Since the pandemic began, Dave Willoughby has been outspoken on how COVID-19 has impacted the Kelowna hospitality industry.

The owner of Doc Willoughby’s on Bernard remains optimistic with a vaccine on its way.   

"I think the word has gotten out publicly that if we are not adhering to the protocals, you are going to go backwards. I am confident  that our cases are going to drop over the next couple of months and as the vaccine is more widespread, we are going to be in good shape for 2021."  

'Doc's is back in business after closing its doors for a week after an employee tested positive.

"I think it was the right choice to announce it publicly. It is kind of painful to do that. You are basically putting your hand up and saying, yep we got it here. In the interest of transparency, we want to make sure people know what's going on. Eventually they find out," Willoughby added.

