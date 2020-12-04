Public attendance paused with new health orders

The new Provincial Health Officer Order regarding gatherings and events has implications for Council meetings and public hearings.

The new order, released on Dec. 3, states that Council meetings, public hearings and Tuesday regular meetings can continue to take place, but with no public in attendance.

The Dec. 7 and Dec. 10 Council meetings will go ahead and will be broadcast online at kelowna.ca/council. No public or media are permitted to attend in person.

The Dec. 8 public hearing and regular meeting will be postponed until the New Year. It’s anticipated that public hearings and Tuesday regular meetings will be held electronically, allowing the public and applicants to participate remotely rather than in-person. Additional information will be released once dates and processes are confirmed.

Public engagement activities for specific City projects will continue to be held virtually until further notice. Visit our Get Involved Kelowna homepage for more information around ongoing engagement.

The above measures will remain in place until further notice from the Provincial Health Officer.