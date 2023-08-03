Public feedback being accepted by City of Kelowna of North End planning process

Kelowna residents are invited to provide input on three unique neighbourhood concepts being presented as part of the North End planning process. The draft concepts are the culmination of earlier public engagement, detailed technical analysis, our Imagine Kelowna community vision, and the 2040 Official Community Plan.

“We’re excited to bring concepts to the community which reflect the vision and objectives established for the North End and consider a variety of needs such as parks, transportation and housing,” said Aaron Thibeault, project lead. “Residents helped shape these concepts and now have the opportunity to review, give us feedback, and inform a refined concept.”

Over the next month, residents have a chance to weigh in on the preliminary concepts online or in person. A survey is available on Get Involved until Sept. 3, and residents are encouraged to attend in-person information sessions where they can learn more about the concepts and ask staff questions.

North End Plan Information Sessions

Sunday, August 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Kelowna Farmers’ Market (Satellite Market), Kerry Park

Wednesday, August 23, 3-6 p.m. Okanagan Regional Library, Downtown Kelowna Branch

Sunday, August 27, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Knox Mountain Park



“At this stage of the project, we want to learn what people like about each of the draft concepts, what could be improved, and what might be missing,” said Thibeault. “This will help us understand which elements of different concepts we should consider moving forward along with any adjustments needed before a more complete concept and the final plan are presented.”

The North End Plan will guide growth and redevelopment in the area over the next two decades – this includes high-level guidance for the Mill Site, a 16-hectare waterfront property in the North End which is expected to be redeveloped through a separate development process. For more details about the Mill Site process, including upcoming engagement opportunities, visit kelownamillsite.ca.

Take a look at the concepts, complete a survey, ask questions, and learn more at Get Involved. A refined concept is expected later this year and the final North End Plan is expected to be completed in early 2024.