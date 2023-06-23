Public Hearing to be rescheduled for Resort Villages at Predator Ridge Rezoning

A Public Hearing was scheduled to take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., for Resort Villages at Predator Ridge Rezoning Amendment Bylaw #5961, 2023.

Yesterday, it came to the City’s attention that there are inconsistencies within the zoning and legal descriptions of Rezoning Amendment Bylaw #5961, which need to be corrected. Therefore, the Public Hearing must be postponed.

All submissions to Rezoning Amendment Bylaw #5961 that have been received to date will form part of the package for Council’s review and consideration at the rescheduled Public Hearing.

City Council will reschedule the Public Hearing at its June 26, 2023 Regular Meeting, after which time the new date will be announced.

The City of Vernon apologizes for the errors in the bylaw and the need to reschedule the Public Hearing. The City appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding.