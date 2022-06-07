Public hearings on proposed changes to BC Federal electoral map coming to Interior

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia is set to hold public hearings on the new federal electoral map that it recently proposed.

The Commission makes final decisions about where the electoral boundaries will be located after these public consultations, which give the public and members of Parliament an opportunity to express their views and participate in the process.

Everyone is invited to attend the hearings. Those wishing to make a presentation at a hearing are requested to send the Commission written notice no later than one week before the hearing at which they wish to make the representation.

Meet the Commission to discuss its proposal at these places and times:

Penticton , Penticton Trade and Convention Centre (273 Power Street) Monday, June 13.

, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre (273 Power Street) Monday, June 13. Kelowna , Best Western Plus (2402 Highway 97 North) Tuesday, June 14.

, Best Western Plus (2402 Highway 97 North) Tuesday, June 14. Vernon, Okanagan Regional Library (2800 30th Avenua) Wednesday, June 15. *1:00 P.M. start

Okanagan Regional Library (2800 30th Avenua) Wednesday, June 15. Salmon Arm, Prestige Harbourfront Resort (251 Harbourfront Drive) Wednesday, June 15.

All hearings listed, except Vernon, start at 7:00 P.M.

If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution2022.ca.