Public invitation to COVID-19 telephone town hall

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19 on January 7, 2021: (Province of B.C. / Flickr)

Press release:

The public are encouraged to join a live, interactive telephone town hall to discuss B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the Interior Health region.

The call will be hosted by Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, who along with representatives from Interior Health, will be available to answer questions about COVID-19.

To participate, on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 7:00 p.m., dial: 1-877-229-8493 and enter ID code 117216.

Online live streaming and closed captioning of the meeting will be available at gov.bc.ca/vaccinationTTH

