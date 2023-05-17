Public invited to open house for 2023 capital works projects

The City of Vernon invites you to learn about the capital works projects scheduled to take place in 2023.

Showing Council’s commitment to renewing the roads, pipes and City owned infrastructure, Council supported the $21.5 million budget for the City Infrastructure Program. The impacts of the 1.9% infrastructure levy, directed entirely and immediately to infrastructure, are now becoming visible throughout the City with $21.5 million being spent on rehabilitation and improvements in 2023. Several projects will be featured at the open house including:

Silver Star Road Multi-Use Path Phase 2

Polson Park Vernon Creek Naturalization Phase 1

32 nd Avenue Reconstruction – Pleasant Valley Road to 20 th Street

The open house will also include parks projects and information on the Active Living Centre project.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend the open house to learn about several community improvements at one time, and speak with project teams to review designs and ask questions. The open house will take place at the Vernon Recreation Centre on May 30, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

For those residents or business owners who are interested but are unable to attend, please visit www.vernon.ca/capitalworks or call the Infrastructure Management Department at 250-550-3634 for more information.

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Location: Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium

3310 37th Avenue

Vernon, BC

The City looks forward to sharing more information about these projects, and to answering your questions about the work happening in our community.