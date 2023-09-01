Public invited to take part in 5th annual 9/11 ceremony and stair climb

The Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society announced they are inviting community members to participate in their 5th annual 9/11 Ceremony and Stair Climb . On September 11th at 11 a.m., the public can watch a full honour guard and pipes and drum ceremony followed by climbing up Knox Mountain drive, alongside Okanagan First Responders, at Knox Mountain. The Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society is opening this event to the public to commemorate the 9/11 attacks and the fallen heroes as a community, and to surpass last year’s donations. All donations are going towards the Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society.

Last year, first responders and the public participated in the 9/11 ceremony and climb at Knox mountain for the first time. The Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society are excited to host this year’s event at Sutherland Park and Knox mountain. There will be a full honour guard and pipes and drums ceremony followed by a climb up Knox mountain to replicate the 110-storeys. First Responders will be wearing forestry gear to honour those who lost their lives this year in forest fire accidents and everyone who lost their lives on 9/11.

For more information about the Kelowna 9/11 Stair Climb event, visit their facebook page.

WHAT: The Kelowna 9/11 Stair Climb

WHO: Derek Liebel, Firefighter and Staci Young, President, Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society

WHEN: Sunday, September 11, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Sutherland park and Knox Mountain,Parking located on Knox Mountain Drive or Disc golf parking lots.

WHY: Come watch a full honour guard and pipes and drum ceremony at Sutherland Park followed by walking up Knox Mountain with First Responders. This event will be a space to show respect to the first responders who lost their lives at the tower attacks and forest firefighters who lost their lives this year.