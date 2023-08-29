Public invited to tour Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre ahead of referendum

On November 4, 2023, eligible voters in Summerland will be asked if they are in favour of the District borrowing up to $50 million for the development of the Summerland Recreation Centre – a multi-purpose recreation facility that includes a new aquatic centre, fitness centre, multi-purpose rooms, universal access change rooms, and modern energy efficiency building standards.

To help residents better understand the current and ongoing challenges the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre is experiencing, the District is inviting the public to get an up-close and personal look at the facility with a series of guided tours. Tours will include walks through the reception, pool area, mechanical room, change spaces, fitness centre, and multi-purpose room.

These tours will take place during the annual maintenance shutdown period, allowing the public to see firsthand what state the building is in, why renovations are not recommended to bring the facility up to modern standards, and why we are going to referendum for a new, larger facility.

Tours are scheduled to happen on three different days and at various times to accommodate as many schedules as possible. Everyone is welcome to attend; however, in order to be able to show people through the facility in an effective way, each tour will have limited space. Therefore, we kindly ask that you register for a tour ahead of time.

Tours will be available at the following times:

• Wednesday, September 6 @ 1 pm

• Thursday, September 7 @ 10 am & 7 pm

• Saturday, September 9 @ 11 am

The Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre is located at 13205 Kelly Avenue, Summerland, BC. To register for a tour, please email recreation@summerland.ca or call 250-494-0447.

For more information on the Summerland Recreation Centre Referendum, please visit www.summerland.ca/recreationcentre.