Public places available to stay cool and access drinking water

As the North Okanagan region experiences temperatures in the low- to mid-30 degrees Celsius range for the next few days, the City is reminding residents and visitors of places they can go to escape the heat, cool down, and stay hydrated. A number of public facilities are open for use and publicly accessible drinking water sources are available throughout the community.

Indoor public facilities

The following locations are available for public access during regular operating hours. Links to their websites to find hours of operation are available below:

Public walking at Kal Tire Place (3445 43rd Avenue): www.gvrec.ca

Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre (3310 37th Avenue): www.gvrec.ca

Village Green Shopping Centre (4900 27th Street): www.villagegreencentre.com

Okanagan Regional Library, Vernon Branch (2800 30th Avenue): www.orl.bc.ca

Pop-up spray parks

Greater Vernon Recreation is hosting pop-up spray parks Monday to Friday, each week this summer. The location changes weekly so families can explore new park spaces. Updates to the schedule (including dates, times, and locations) are posted at www.gvrec.ca.

This week, staff are at Heritage Park. Parents and guardians are reminded that a responsible adult must attend with children who use the pop-up spray park.

Drinking water and washrooms

Throughout the City of Vernon there are several locations where you can find public access to drinking water. For information and a map of the locations, please visit www.vernon.ca/drinkingwater.

Dog-friendly parks, beaches and trails

There are several places where you can stay and play with your dog in the Greater Vernon area, including some of the local beaches. Tourism Vernon has gathered a list of the various parks, beaches and trails where dogs can go to also find some shade or splash in the water. A map of these locations is available at www.tourismvernon.com. Please note the on- and off-leash areas noted on the map.

For additional information and heat safety tips, visit www.vernon.ca/news.