Public Reminded to be Cautious Near Creeks and Waterways

Creek levels continue to fluctuate throughout the North Okanagan as snow melts during freshet and we experience rainfall across the region.

City crews are closely monitoring public infrastructure and water levels along the three major creeks within Vernon’s municipal boundary (Upper BX, Lower BX, and Vernon Creek). Following this morning’s creek inspections, crews reported that all three local creeks have experienced a moderate and steady increase in water level and water flow, but that additional capacity remains available for Upper and Lower BX Creek and Vernon Creek.

As of 8:00 a.m. today (June 13), the BC River Forecast Centre issued a High Streamflow Advisory for systems throughout the South Interior of BC. The advisory includes the Okanagan and tributaries east of Vernon and the surrounding area.

As of 1:00 p.m. today, Environment Canada is forecasting periods of rain today, tonight, and tomorrow morning in Vernon, with daytime high temperatures ranging between 13 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and be cautious near creeks as water levels are expected to continue fluctuating in the coming days. Everyone is encouraged to stay away from creekbanks, particularly with children and pets, and to be aware of potential hazards.

The City encourages all property owners adjacent to creeks and streams to consider whether they are prepared for rising water levels and what steps they may need to take to mitigate risk and protect their property. Property owners are responsible for protecting private property. If you are looking for resources for preparedness information, you can visit the PreparedBC portion of Province’s website.

If residents are concerned about potential flood risks on their property, they can access sand and sandbags at the City of Vernon Operations building, located at 1900 48th Avenue. The sand pile and sandbags are located outside the east entrance of the operations yard, located on Pleasant Valley Road. Residents are reminded to bring their own shovel to fill sandbags.

For the most up-to-date information on flood and freshet conditions and advisories, visit the BC River Forecast Centre web page at gov.bc.ca.