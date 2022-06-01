Public schools support Pride Month

Central Okanagan Public Schools is pleased to celebrate Pride Month in June.

Many students, staff, families, and community members identify as members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, and the District is committed to schools and sites where every person is safe, seen, valued, and included.

Central Okanagan Public Schools policy commits to a "safe, positive, and inclusive learning and working environment for all students and employees, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity."

Public Schools will have booths at the Kelowna Pride Festival on Saturday, June 11th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in City Park.