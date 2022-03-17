Public transit impacted by pandemic

BC Transits Chelsea Mossey made a presentation before West Kelowna council this week.

In the Kelowna Regional Transit System, ridership dropped in the spring of 2020 in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic but is now showing signs of recovery.

Mossey says ridership, as of this week, is at 74% of where it was during the same week in 2020 prior to the pandemic. It is at 150 percent of where it was at the same week - last year.

Passenger trips decreased between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 fiscal year by approximantely 56 percent, resulting in a revenue drop of 46 percent over the last two fiscal years.

When it came to passengers, the number of people taking public transit dropped from 34.1 to 16.5 people - per hour.