Pushor Mitchell LLP appoints new COO

Pushor Mitchell announces the appointment of Kara James as the law firm’s new Chief Operating Officer.

Kara is a graduate of the University of British Columbia, is a CPA and CA, and has over 24 years of experience including specialization in internal controls, budgeting and forecasting, cash flow analysis and key performance indicator development.

Her career began in the public sector with KPMG, after which she joined Sysco Canada where she held various roles over 17 years including Chief Financial Officer for Western Canada.

More recently, she worked in 2020 with Pubco Reporting Solutions in Vancouver, and subsequently founded JB CFO, a sister consulting practice that offers CFO services to start-ups, small to mid-sized entrepreneurial organizations and non-profit organizations.

Kara’s volunteer experience includes Director for the Kelowna Art Gallery and Mentor at Large for Kelowna Women in Business. She is also a term professor at Okanagan College School of Business, teaching accounting and entrepreneurship.

“We are pleased to welcome Kara to our management team,” says Joni Metherell, Managing Partner for Pushor Mitchell. “She brings a strong track record and will help ensure that our firm is focused on profitability, operational efficiency and strategic growth for many years to come.”

“I believe that success happens when you help others become their best selves,” shares Kara James. “Pushor Mitchell already has a stellar reputation for serving its clients and community, and I am pleased to step in this role to grow with the firm during today’s ever-changing business climate.” Kara can be contacted at james@pushormitchell.com or 250-869-1184.

Pushor Mitchell celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023, and is the largest law firm in BC outside the lower mainland with 36 lawyers and over 25 areas of practice. For more information on the firm visit www.pushormitchell.com