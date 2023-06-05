PUSHOR MITCHELL LLP PROVIDES SUPPORT TO FOUNDRY KELOWNA

June 5, 2023 - KELOWNA, B.C. – As part of Pushor Mitchell’s 50th anniversary, the community-minded law firm is continuing to support charities with a $10,000 donation to Foundry Kelowna, operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna. The donation supports the hiring of a new Outreach Counsellor who will be based out of Foundry Kelowna and will provide counselling services on an outreach basis to marginalized youth in the community. This new role will support several CMHA Kelowna programs, including Foundry Kelowna’s Wellness on Wheels services, Bright Mindz and McCurdy Place. In addition, the role will provide counselling programs in CMHA Kelowna’s housing programs such as Self Management and Recovery Training (SMART) and Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP).

“We are pleased to support the Foundry for this important new position in our community,” says Joni Metherell, Managing Partner at Pushor Mitchell. “Our firm has a long history of supporting the community, and it is especially meaningful when our support provides funding that directly helps youth at risk in our community to better deal with their challenges.”

The Outreach Counsellor’s position is particularly critical as it provides non-judgmental, supportive counselling for youth who are marginalized by homelessness, racism, sexual status such as LGTBQ2S, poverty, immigration, and other factors.

“We thank Pushor Mitchell for their seed funding for this new position that will provide outreach counselling through our community for youth who may not be inclined to visit Foundry Kelowna,” says Mike Gawliuk, CEO of CMHA Kelowna. “Our counsellors are committed to providing support to youth who face various challenges and barriers, and this position will allow us to expand our services to reach those who may not otherwise have access to support.”

Foundry Kelowna is a wellness centre where young people aged 12-24 and their families can find hope, help and support when they need it. The Kelowna branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, which operates Foundry Kelowna, creates opportunities and connections for people of all ages to understand and nurture their mental health and well-being.

Pushor Mitchell LLP is celebrating 50 years of serving clients and the community this year and offers services from 36 lawyers and more than 25 areas of practice including business, employment, wills and estates, estate litigation, family law, real estate, and commercial litigation. For more information visit www.pushormitchell.com.