Put on your brain bucket - dude!

park_p3547992

West Kelowna's new skateboard park is about to open.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony, held virtually, took place back in September.

Tomorrow, young and old are invited out from 1:30 pm until 4 pm to celebrate the new addition to the community on Old Okanagan Highway. 

A live DJ will be on hand along with food trucks along with demonstrations and competitions. 

