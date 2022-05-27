Put on your brain bucket - dude!
West Kelowna's new skateboard park is about to open.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony, held virtually, took place back in September.
Tomorrow, young and old are invited out from 1:30 pm until 4 pm to celebrate the new addition to the community on Old Okanagan Highway.
A live DJ will be on hand along with food trucks along with demonstrations and competitions.
