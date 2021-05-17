Q1 Update from Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP Superintendent Kara Triance provided council with quarterly report.

Overall property and person offenses were down between January and March 2021 compared to the same period last year.

"Interestingly for this quarter, and not neccessarily reflective in these statistics, we have several known offenders in town who are involved in property crime and we have had success getting a few of those offenders arrested under project related work as recently as this weekend when we put two prolific offenders known to us through our intelligence processes before the courts on auto theft."

She also gave an update on quarter over quarter traffic violation tickets. "We want to take this time right now to aknowledge and point out that Kelowna has three of BC's top drug recognition experts. In the province 25 drug recognition experts have been recognized for their work in the field of removing impaired drivers from the road. Three of those are recognized in Kelowna for their excellent work, one of them in the top ten."

More training coming for officers in the near future. "I am particularly keen to partner with our Indigenous communities who we have excellent relationships with to make sure this is pertinent to our local community concerns, but also that enhances and strengthens and increases awareness for all of our police officers on issues that have negatively impacted Indigenous people at a higher rate than other populations within our community." Triance says she's also looking to bring forward Dr. Lori Haskell, an expert on trauma informed policing, for further training.