Quails' Gate celebrates 30 years

The wine industry in the Okanagan has exploded over the last 30 years.

Quails' Gate Estate Winery in West Kelowna has been growing along with it.

Their 30th birthday party this Friday. They will celebrate wines - well aged in their cellars - along with new varieties.

Spokesman Tony Stewart says not all wines age well.

"There are a number we do make that are capable of standing up. As well, we're going to sample some of the new wines so that people can see where the wine making team is taking us.

We have some great new plantings coming on line that will bring us some new product lines that we're really excited about."

The Stewart family has been at the center of the growth of the Okanagan Valley wine industry as both a leader and an innovator.

There are a few tickets to Friday's party still available.

Go to the Quails' Gate website for details.