Quarterly utility bills have been mailed, customers reminded of payment options

The City of Vernon is reminding residents and businesses of the many options available to pay their utility bill, including the use of the Utility Auto Debit Program. By signing up for the program, customers authorize the City of Vernon to automatically withdraw their utility account balance from their bank account on each billing due date.

Additionally, customers can pay their utility bill in one of the following ways:

In person at City Hall (3400 30th Street)

Most major banks, trust companies and credit unions throughout Canada

Online or telephone banking

Regular mail

The 24-hour drop box located at the entrance to City Hall

To sign up for the Utility Auto Debit Program, or if you have any questions regarding your bill, please contact a Finance Clerk at 250-550-3636 or visit www.vernon.ca/utilities for current rates, forms, and frequently asked questions.

Second quarter utility bills for 2023 have been mailed and payment must be received on or before Friday, August 18, 2023. Any unpaid balances after the due date will be charged 12 percent interest per annum.

If you have not received your bill, please login to your MyCity account at www.vernon.ca/mycity to view your utility account invoice online.