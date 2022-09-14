Queen Elizabeth II Honoured on Monday in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna will follow the federal and provincial government’s lead and observe a National Day of Mourning to honour Queen Elizabeth II lifetime of public service and her 70 years as Queen of Canada as Queen of Canada and Head of the Commonwealth.

This one-time national holiday will follow City statutory holiday closure protocols, similar to Remembrance Day. Most city facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 19, for the National Day of Mourning and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Sept. 19 City Council meeting has been cancelled and items will be rescheduled. The Public Hearing on Tuesday Sept. 20 will proceed as planned. Visit kelowna.ca/council for updates.

On Monday, the Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with residential quantities of OgoGrow and GlenGrow composts available for pickup until 4 p.m.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open with adjusted holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will be closed. However, the cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City flags will continue to be half-masted until after sunset Monday, the day of the Queen’s memorial service.

Kelowna residents are invited to sign the online book of condolences or express their condolences in other ways.

Access to the City’s online service request system is available anytime at kelowna.ca/onlineservices. For general information about the City of Kelowna and its services, visit kelowna.ca.