Queen Elizabeth II marks 95th birthday, days after husband's funeral

Queen Elizabeth II, the world's oldest monarch, turns 95 on Wednesday, but there will be no public celebrations just days after she bade farewell to her husband of seven decades at his funeral.

Prince Philip, whom the Queen married in 1947, died on April 9 at the age of 99. The royals paid their final respects to the family's patriarch at his funeral on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Queen sat alone during the somber service for Philip, who she had described as her "strength and stay."

The Queen, who is also the world's longest-reigning monarch, will be at the castle for her birthday, which traditionally passes off with little or no ceremony.

However, this year, with the royals marking two weeks of mourning, there will be no gun salutes at the Tower of London or the capital's Hyde park which usually occur on the Queen's birthday.

The Queen also has an official birthday, which is usually celebrated with greater pomp on the second Saturday in June.

Philip's death has robbed the Queen of her closest and most trusted confidant, who had been beside her throughout her 69-year reign.

Newspapers have suggested that family members would be visiting the Queen over the coming days to ensure she would not be left alone while mourning her late husband.

Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, in Bruton Street, central London. She ascended to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25, and surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria as Britain's longest-reigning monarch in September, 2015.

Queen Elizabeth II is also queen of 15 former British colonies including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

