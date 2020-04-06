Quick eyed Mountie locates stolen vehicle

On April 2nd, 2020 just after 2:30 p.m. front line Kelowna RCMP officers were dealing with another matter when a Mazda 3 drove by them.

One of the officers noticed it was a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Kelowna area a few hours earlier.

The vehicle was located parked a few blocks away.

The driver attempted to flee in the vehicle but was unable to get the car to operate.

He then fled on foot and was taken into custody a short distance away.

21-year-old Kelowna man, Dennis Wagner, remains in custody.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Failure to Comply with a Probation Order, and Resisting Arrest.