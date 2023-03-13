Quick response from Kelowna RCMP Friday leads to arrest of man well known to officers

Due to the quick response of Kelowna RCMP officers, a man well-known to the police has been arrested and taken off the streets.

Just before 8:00 a.m. on Friday March 10, 2023 the Kelowna RCMP received a report from a business owner downtown that his business in the 500 block of Bernard Avenue was being broken into.

Officers responded immediately and located a man matching the description near the front entrance of the business in question and took him into custody. Video surveillance shows the same man breaking into the business and doing damage to the front door. The suspect was arrested for break and enter and obstructing a police officer, then transported to cells. Upon the man’s arrest, the stolen items from the business were recovered and returned to the rightful owner.

“We applaud and thank this business owner for calling the police,” says Mike Della-Paolera, the Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “The owner did the right thing and by calling immediately our officers were able to respond in a timely matter, capture the suspect and recover the stolen property.”

The suspect is being held in cells to await his bail hearing.